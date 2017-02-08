‘It’s to share the love,’ Soul Food Festival bringing people together

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 17-year tradition is alive and well for Black History Month in Oklahoma City!

What happens when you take a ton of smoked ribs, brisket, okra, sweet potato pie, with a dash of blues music, and a few thousand friends?

We’re talking about the Soul Food Fest!

A tradition that grew out of a free meal for nursing home residents.

“It’s to share the love, and come and celebrate, and for our residents because they are so fascinated with it every year we have it,” said Margaret Wright, the Dietary Manager at Grace Living Center.

The 17th annual food fest is set to take place February 17, 2017, from noon to 3:00 p.m.

It is located at the Grace Living Center at 1921 N.E. 21st Street in Oklahoma City.

The event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

However, donations to the home’s activities fund are always welcome!