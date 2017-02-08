“Justice for Antwon,” Mother of murder victim and police reach out for tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “He was just a good dude. He always looked out for me since I was a youngster around here,” said Josh Dean.

Dean said he’ll never get over the loss of his close friend, Antwon Chamblee - shot five times a little over two weeks ago.

“I can’t fathom it. It’s crazy, and it happened right in front of my home,” Dean said.

Every day, Dean said he walks by a constant reminder of a life taken too soon.

“It broke my heart. He didn’t deserve that at all,” he said.

To go along with the hurt Dean feels is knowing the person responsible is still out there.

It’s why police released new images Wednesday of two men seen with Chamblee the day he was killed.

The photos were taken at a convenience store near S.E. 66th and I-35.

Chamblee is the one wearing the hoodie with the number 17 on the front of it.

Police are hoping someone can tell them who the men are.

“We don’t know. We know that they were with him shortly before he was killed, but we do not know what their involvement and that’s why we want to talk to them, and see what they know and see if they can shed some light on what happened and why it happened,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Chamblee’s family wants the same answers.

A few feet from where Chamblee was shot, his mother put up a sign.

It reads “Justice for Antwon.”

Police also released a picture of a vehicle that might be connected to the crime.

They said Chamblee and the other men pictured were all seen getting out of dark-colored Dodge Charger with a spoiler on the back and possibly a paper tag.

If you have any information regarding the case, call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.