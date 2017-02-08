× Lawmaker proposes bill to toughen charges against accused rapists

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker is working to make the state’s rape laws tougher following a case that made headlines around the world.

Prosecutors said a 17-year-old boy in Tulsa forced a heavily intoxicated girl to perform oral sex on him after the two had been drinking at a park.

The boy claimed the girl consented, but she said she couldn’t remember anything after leaving the park.

A judge dismissed the case, saying, under current law, that wasn’t a crime because the victim was so intoxicated that she was unconscious. An appeals court agreed.

Following that ruling, Rep. Scott Biggs proposed a bill that tightened the language in the law, making forcible oral sodomy mirror Oklahoma’s rape law.

The bill passed last legislative session and was signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin last June.

Now, Rep. Biggs is hoping to pass another piece of legislation that would help strengthen Oklahoma’s sexual assault laws.

House Bill 1005 would classify all rape by instrumentation cases as first-degree rape charges.

The legislation passed through the Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee with a bipartisan 12-0 vote.

“This bill is an opportunity for lawmakers on both sides to send a message to our mothers and daughters, our family and friends that they will be protected under the law,” Biggs said. “And that this protection doesn’t stop when they are unconscious and unable to defend themselves.”