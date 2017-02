ARIZONA – A man from Utah hiking in the Grand Canyon is lucky to be alive today.

Nick Smith was climbing in the canyon, when he fell 90-feet in the Soap Creek Canyon.

And it was all caught on camera.

Smith says he’s lucky he didn’t break any bones, but is sore.

He told KSTU, after falling he climbed back up the rope, hiked out of the canyon to his car, and drove home.