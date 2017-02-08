New proposed bill would order parents to vaccinate their children

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parents and advocates are urging one lawmaker to drop his bill which would mandate parents to vaccinate their children.

“It`s not the necessary thing right now. And it’s just taking rights away from parents and parents know their kids a lot better than our government does,” Carmen Lindner said.

Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice rallied today, demanding to find out what’s inside of vaccines.

“We believe in informed consent. We should know what the advantages of vaccines and what the dangers vaccines are. And vaccines are dangerous,” said Del Bigtree.

Even going as far as saying there is proof that many children have developed cognitive disabilities like autism. And in the worst cases: dying after receiving a vaccine.

“We shouldn’t be forced into a vaccine program where we know that some of these vaccines injure children.”

Senator Edwin Yen’s bill would mandate all Oklahoma students get their shots.

And do away with part of the current law that allows parents to sign an exemption without any reason but just because.

“I just hope it doesn’t take a big outbreak where people, children die. We like to get it done before that,” said Yen.

This is the Senator’s third shot at this bill and he says has no plans to stop.

“Because it’s the right thing to do. And I will always try to do this, until it’s done and it will be done,” he said.

Yen says there were more 300 cases of the mumps in Oklahoma this past year which could impact the decision this legislative session.