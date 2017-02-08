Norman police identify victims killed in double-homicide

Posted 9:22 am, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33AM, February 8, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. – Police have identified the two people killed in a double-homicide in Norman.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane, near 48th Ave. NW and Robinson.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man, later identified as 47-year-old Bryan Young, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Young was a local attorney.

A short time later, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey, near Flood Ave.

Inside the home, firefighters found a woman, identified as 49-year-old Cayann Patterson, who had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe both incidents are connected.

47-year-old Bryan Young, and 49-year-old Cayann Patterson were identified as the victims in the double-homicide in Norman

Authorities immediately started searching for the man believed to be responsible for the murders, 55-year-old Michael Timothy Deffner.

His vehicle was located near Bethel Rd. and Highland Rd. in Tecumseh.

A few hours later, Deffner was found dead in a field in the area.

Michael Deffner

Authorities say Deffner died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KFOR crews are still working to confirm the motive for the double-homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.