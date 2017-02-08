Norman police searching for suspect believed to be connected to double-homicide
NORMAN, Okla. – Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to a double-homicide in Norman.
Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane, near 48th Ave. NW and Robinson.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A short time later, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey, near Flood Ave.
Inside the home, firefighters found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe both incidents are connected.
Now, Norman police are asking for help locating a person of interest, 55-year-old Michael Timothy Deffner.
Deffner is believed to be armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.
Do not approach him.