× Norman police searching for suspect believed to be connected to double-homicide

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to a double-homicide in Norman.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane, near 48th Ave. NW and Robinson.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey, near Flood Ave.

Inside the home, firefighters found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe both incidents are connected.

Now, Norman police are asking for help locating a person of interest, 55-year-old Michael Timothy Deffner.

Deffner is believed to be armed with a rifle and is considered dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

Do not approach him.