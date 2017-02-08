× Officials: Suspect in Norman double-homicide dead

NORMAN, Okla. – Police say a man believed to be connected to a double-homicide in Norman is dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane, near 48th Ave. NW and Robinson.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man, later identified as 47-year-old Bryan Young, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, the Norman Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of West Lindsey, near Flood Ave.

Inside the home, firefighters found a woman, identified as 49-year-old Cayann Patterson, who had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe both incidents are connected.

Authorities immediately started searching for the man believed to be responsible for the murders, 55-year-old Michael Timothy Deffner.

His vehicle was located near Bethel Rd. and Highland Rd. in Tecumseh.

A few hours later, Deffner was found dead in a field in the area.

Authorities say Deffner died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.