Oklahoma City investigators asking for help identifying two men last seen with homicide victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were seen with a homicide victim shortly before his death.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of S. Kelley.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Antwon Chamblee critically wounded in the front yard.

Chamblee was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Surveillance video from a convenience store near S.E. 66th and I-35 shows two men walking into the store with Chamblee less than an hour before his death.

Investigators believe the two men have critical information regarding Chamblee’s murder.

Police say the men got out of a dark-colored Dodge Charger with a spoiler on the back and possibly a paper tag.

There was a third unidentified person who remained in the vehicle while it was parked at the store, police said.

If you can identify any of the men in the photos or have any information regarding this case, call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.