Oklahoma town in shock following triple murder, suicide

MORRIS, Okla. – A small Oklahoma town is in shock this morning after four people were found dead inside a home.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call about several people being dead.

Deputies rushed to a building in the 17000 block of Hwy 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children.

Authorities told KJRH that there appears to have been a disturbance that led to the triple murder and suicide. Investigators say they believe the man likely murdered the woman and children before killing himself.

However, a motive for the killings has not been released.

At this point, the investigation is still underway.

“Today we learned that one of our young elementary students passed away. I speak for the Board of Education, School Faculty, and Staff when I state that we are all extremely saddened by the news and our hearts go out to the family and friends. Grief counselors and Clergy will be available tomorrow to meet with any students, parents, or employees who feel the need to talk. Once again, I express my deep sadness that this has occurred. This is a great school community and I know that although it will be a difficult,” a statement from Morris Public Schools read.