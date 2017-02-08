One dead in Anadarko officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko Wednesday evening.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the 100 block of Prairie Village Avenue around 6:00 p.m.

People who live in the neighborhood were shaken by the sound of gunfire about an hour earlier.

"I was right here in the kitchen. I was cooking and then I heard some loud voices and I just knew there was something going on across the street so I come running through the living room and looked out the window and right before I even moved the curtain...Bam! Bam! Bam! I heard three shots,” Jerry Smith said he could not believe what he saw next.

"I seen the officer there pointing the gun. Another officer was pointing the gun, and as I looked I said well, and then I could see his feet,” Smith recalled.

He said he saw his neighbor lying on the ground.

Police said just after 4:50 p.m. they got a call about a disturbance at a home on Prairie Village.

"They arrived to the scene and a very short time later shots were fired,” Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles said.

A man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At this point, police said it is unclear who fired their gun, and if the man who was shot had a weapon.

As investigators talk to witnesses and look at the evidence, people in the community are extending their condolences for those involved.

"I just feel for them and, you know, I just pray that God will comfort each and every one of them and they’ll just see them through this, and this is going to be hard for them,” Smith said.

Police said the two officers involved were not hurt.

They have been placed on administrative leave during this investigation.

Their names, nor the name of the man who died has been released.