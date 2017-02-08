Only on 4: Family files lawsuit after surveillance video shows baby injured at Edmond day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

EDMOND, Okla. - A metro family wants answers after their little baby boy suffered a brain injury at a day care.

They say the day care lied to them about what really happened, but surveillance video shows the whole thing.

The video is hard to watch, but the parents gave us permission to show it.

“I knew something wrong, something was not right with my child,” Corie Rogers said.

Corie couldn’t shake that mother’s instinct when she picked up her little 8-month-old from the Camelot Child Development center in Edmond.

He’d obviously hurt his head.

“It was just a huge goose egg, and there around it had started bruising,” Rogers said.

A day care worker said he’d hit his head crawling on the floor.

That’s also what she wrote in a DHS incident report.

Corie asked to see the video.

“She said something was wrong with the video equipment, and she wasn’t able to get it for me, that she may be able to get it for me in the morning,” Rogers said.

Reluctantly, she went home.

But not for long.

Her little boy kept acting lethargic.

“I went straight back up there, and I told her, ‘I’m not leaving till I see this video,’” Rogers said.

The video shows a worker put her baby on a rocking horse.

He nearly falls off twice, and the worker puts him back on.

But then, the worker walks away.

The baby couldn’t hold himself up, and he tumbled face first into the ground.

“I literally gasped out loud. I was in complete shock and angry,” Corie Rogers said.

“It really makes your heart kind of fall to your feet when you see your kid literally motionless. His harms were flailing as she was bouncing him around,” Keith Rogers said.

Corie and Keith rushed their little boy to the ER.

He had a concussion.

“I didn’t sleep for days. I was scared to death. What if he slept and didn’t wake up?” Rogers said.

We went to the director at Camelot Wednesday, but she refused to talk with us about what happened.

The Rogers say their son is doing okay, and they’re continuing to monitor him.

They’re suing for damages, including punitive damages for more than $75,000.

They say they want to discourage this type of alleged behavior at childcare facilities in the future.