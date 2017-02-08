× Outdoor burning prohibited: Oklahoma City placed under burn ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – As dry weather persists across the state, officials in Oklahoma City are warning residents to postpone any plans for outdoor burning.

Effective immediately, the City of Oklahoma City will be placed under a burn ban.

All outdoor burning is banned with the exception of outdoor cooking on approved devices.

Authorities say the state remains under a high fire danger, meaning that a blaze could spread and damage homes and property.

Officials say the ban will remain in place until the extreme fire danger conditions improve.

No new burn permits will be issued by the Oklahoma City Fire Department, and those with existing permits are required to not burn until further notice.

Permits approved with use of air curtain incinerators are excluded from the ban.