× Sooners Losing Streak Reaches Six With Loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team lost its sixth straight game on Wednesday night, falling to West Virginia 61-50 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners committed 23 turnovers and shot just 33 percent from the field.

OU started the game on an 11-2 run, then both teams swapped runs with the Mountaineers going on an 8-0 run, then OU responded with an 8-0 run, then West Virginia with a 10-0 run.

The Mountaineers led 27-25 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

OU was led by Kameron McGusty and Jordan Shepherd, who both scored 11 points.

Oklahoma point guard Jordan Woodard struggled, making just 2 of 11 shots and missing all five three-point attempts, finishing with 6 points.

Oklahoma dropped to 8-15 on the season, 2-9 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit Iowa State this Saturday, February 11 at 5:00 pm.