State of Oklahoma joins civil lawsuit accusing EMSA of illegal kickbacks

TULSA, Okla.- The state of Oklahoma has joined a civil lawsuit that accuses Emergency Medical Services Authority and its director of a kickback scheme with its former ambulance services provider.

The Tulsa World reports the state Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint in a Texas federal court Monday wanting to partially intervene in a whistleblower lawsuit. The suit was originally filed by a former employee of Paramedics Plus, an ambulance provider that contracted with pubic trust EMSA.

The complaint alleges that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority paid more than $64 million to EMSA “for false Medicaid claims submitted for services provided by Paramedics Plus under the EMSA contract.” The federal and state complaints name the trust and President Stephen Williamson as defendants in an alleged $20 million kickback scheme involving Paramedics Plus.