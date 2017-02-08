‘Sweet Home Oklahoma:’ Real Housewives-style series in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems new reality television series come out every year, and another show plans to take a closer look at a group of Oklahomans.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE revealed the first teaser for ‘Sweet Home Oklahoma,’ a new show from Bravo.

The show centers around three friends in a Real Housewives style format. It features Angie Sullivan, Jennifer Welch, Josh Welch and Lee Murphy.

The show premieres on March 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Warning: Graphic language may not be suitable for all audiences.