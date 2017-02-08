Thunder Prepare To Host League’s Elite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder may have a heavy home slate through the month of February, but nobody said it was going to be easy.

This week Oklahoma City prepares for two of the best teams in the league. On Saturday, Kevin Durant, backed by the Golden State Warriors, makes his highly anticipated return to the Peake. But before that, the Thunder have a date with the reigning NBA Champions.

Ahead of their tough match-ups, Steven Adams and Billy Donovan discuss OKC's recent 3rd quarter slumps, importance of defense, and rotation minutes.