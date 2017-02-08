Two men arrested for the murder of homeless woman in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a homeless woman who was killed in southeast Oklahoma City last year.

On Oct. 22, 2016, police were called to reports of a shooting near S.E. 44th and Stiles.

When officers arrived they found two people who had been shot.

Witnesses told police that two transients were walking in the area when two people inside a maroon van or SUV stopped them.

The driver and the passenger reportedly jumped out of the car and demanded cash or valuables from the two homeless people.

When they had nothing to give them, that is when the two men from the car starting shooting at the homeless pair, police said.

One of the victims, 45-year-old Beth Ann Jordan, had been shot in the head.

The other victim, 57-year-old Alexander Irvin Paton, was wounded.

They were both transported to a local hospital to be treated.

On Oct. 26, police were informed Jordan passed away as a result of her injuries.

After more than three months, the men allegedly responsible for Jordan’s murder are in jail.

Anthony David, 19, and Ernesto Gonzalez, 23, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for murder in the first degree and robbery with a firearm.