Winter is back for two days, Oklahoma

Winter is back for 2 days!

A cold front swept across the state this morning and highs will be 20 degrees cooler as a result.

Highs will range from the mid 40s north to the upper 60s south.

A strong north wind will give an added chill as well a boost our fire danger.

Winds drop back tonight and lows will plunge to the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Highs tomorrow will be even cooler in the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.

A strong south wind develops for Friday, boosting temperatures to the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Powerful southwesterly winds on Saturday will create a critical fire danger.

Temperatures will once again soar to record-territory, well into the 80s!

Another cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night resulting in isolated showers and cooler temperatures.

Unfortunately, little rain is expected with the front.

Fire danger will continue to be a huge concern next week.