Authorities release more information on deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. - A knife-wielding Oklahoma man was shot to death by police officers after he allegedly charged at them with a knife.

Wednesday evening, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Prairie Village Avenue in Anadarko.

The caller told police that man was fighting with other people.

When Anadarko police officers arrived, they were confronted by Henry James Hunter, 34, who reportedly had a knife.

According to KSWO, Hunter charged the officers with the knife.

At least one officer fired his weapon, hitting Hunter.

Hunter was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A knife was recovered from the scene, KSWO reports.

Two Anadarko police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while OSBI investigates.

At the time of the shooting, Hunter was on probation for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second degree burglary.