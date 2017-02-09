Chase reaching speeds of over 100 mph ends in crash near Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. – One person is injured after a chase ended in a crash near Guthrie Thursday night.
Officials say a 2008 Honda vehicle was stolen from a gas station.
That’s when a chase began and continued all throughout Guthrie, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
Multiple agencies assisted in the chase.
The chase ended in a crash, and a suspect was taken into custody.
That suspect was then transported to an area hospital.