Chase reaching speeds of over 100 mph ends in crash near Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – One person is injured after a chase ended in a crash near Guthrie Thursday night.

Officials say a 2008 Honda vehicle was stolen from a gas station.

That’s when a chase began and continued all throughout Guthrie, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Multiple agencies assisted in the chase.

The chase ended in a crash, and a suspect was taken into custody.

That suspect was then transported to an area hospital.