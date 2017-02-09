× Fallin names new justice to Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin has named a new justice to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Fallin named 35-year-old Patrick Wyrick to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court after Steven Taylor retired from the bench last year.

Wyrick has served as solicitor general in the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office since 2011, where he represented the state before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts. He also authored attorney general opinions and served as a key legal adviser to a variety of state officials.

“Patrick Wyrick is well positioned to tackle the difficult constitutional questions the Oklahoma Supreme Court must confront,” said Fallin. “He has litigated several significant constitutional law cases involving almost every frequently litigated provision in our state constitution. I have confidence he will perform his new duties with integrity and professionalism.” “Patrick is an exceptional choice to serve on our state’s Supreme Court. As a constitutional scholar well-versed in both state and federal law, Patrick will bring a robust judicial philosophy to his work on the Court. More than a superb lawyer, I have come to know Patrick over the years as a dear friend and trusted counselor. His wisdom, compassion, and integrity are unparalleled among the many public servants with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working,” Attorney General Scott Pruitt said. “Serving as Oklahoma’s first Solicitor General, he has played an integral role in the state’s effort to defend the rule of law. Patrick will be greatly missed, but I take comfort in knowing that his passion in serving the people of Oklahoma will continue in this new capacity. Congratulations, my friend.”

Wyrick, who is originally from Atoka, earned his bachelor’s degree from OU and his juris doctorate from OU’s college of law.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my hometown district as a member of the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” Wyrick said. “I will continue to work hard and do my best to serve the people of this great state. I have committed myself to public service, and my years as Oklahoma solicitor general have offered me the opportunity to routinely litigate cases before the Supreme Court. I am uniquely familiar with the high court’s jurisprudence.”