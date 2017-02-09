Father pinned, killed trying to help son after minor car accident

NEEDHAM, Mass. – The streets were covered in a thin sheet of black ice, so Joe Flynn wasn’t shocked when his son called for help after a minor car accident.

Flynn went to help his son, who was stuck at the bottom of a hill.

While Flynn was helping with the car, another vehicle lost control, sliding and pinning him between the vehicles.

A short time later, the 63-year-old died from his injuries.

“They said the car hit him, and he went into cardiac arrest,” Sheila Flynn, Joe’s wife, told WCVB.

Authorities say the ice led to 25 accidents around the area.

The crash is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed in the case.