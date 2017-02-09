× Federal appeals court ruled against government regarding travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled against the government following President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced that it agreed with a lower court that suspended the ban on citizens from seven countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

Trump’s order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

The administration said the seven nations–Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — have raised terrorism concerns.

On Tuesday, the judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from both sides. The Justice Department argued that the president has the authority to make decisions regarding immigration and national security.

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

After the ruling was handed down Thursday, the President quickly responded on Twitter.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

However, lawyers for the states argued that the executive order was unlawful, adding that Trump and his advisers have made statements that “are rather shocking evidence of intent to harm Muslims.”