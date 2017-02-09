Former church employee charged for embezzling about $245,000 from Oklahoma church

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Officials say they deal with embezzlement cases all the time, but a case in Broken Arrow has some shaking their heads.

Court records show a former financial secretary is accused of embezzlement thousands of dollars from an Oklahoma church.

According to KJRH, officials say Candy Tompkins is facing five counts of embezzlement after she allegedly took money from Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

“The thing that we’re most saddened by is that the offerings of the great people here at Arrow Heights Baptist Church had been misused,” said Arrow Heights Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Andy Taylor.

In April, Taylor says an outside accounting firm discovered that Tompkins had pocketed about $245,000 from the church.

KJRH reports that Taylor is also being charged for embezzling more than $6,000 from A-Best Roofing, the company she worked for after leaving the church.