Former OSU star Joseph Randle charged with assaulting inmate in jail

STILLWATER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State football star is facing more charges following an alleged fight in jail.

Joseph Randle was a standout at Oklahoma State and became a fifth-round draft pick in 2013. He was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys and ultimately became the starter.

However, troubles off of the football field made headlines.

It all started last year when Randle was arrested when officers in Kansas found marijuana inside his hotel room following a domestic disturbance.

That charge was ultimately dropped, but he was released from the Cowboys.

A short time later, Randle was arrested after a fight at a party where he allegedly hit several people with his car. He was charged with criminal threat, criminal property damage, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

Randle is currently being held in the Sedwick County Jail, where additional charges have been filed against him.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Randle was charged with assault against a fellow inmate.

At a court hearing, Randle says he was punched in the face and then he defended himself and ran into his room.

In 2014, Randle was arrested after allegedly shoplifting underwear and cologne from a Dallas mall. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to probation.