Guthrie police alerting residents about “suspicious and strange” situation

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Guthrie police are alerting residents about a “suspicious and strange” situation.

Around 10 a.m. on Feb. 8th, a Guthrie resident called police to report a “suspicious” man on her property.

The resident told police that the man had driven around her property multiple times before he stopped his vehicle and walked onto her property.

The man took several pictures of the home before leaving.

A surveillance camera captured images of the man.

The Guthrie Police Department shared images of the man on Facebook saying that while there was no crime committed, “the situation appears to be suspicious and strange.”