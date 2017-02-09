Guthrie police alerting residents about “suspicious and strange” situation

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Guthrie police are alerting residents about a “suspicious and strange” situation.
Around 10 a.m. on Feb. 8th, a Guthrie resident called police to report a “suspicious” man on her property.
The resident told police that the man had driven around her property multiple times before he stopped his vehicle and walked onto her property.
The man took several pictures of the home before leaving.
A surveillance camera captured images of the man.
The Guthrie Police Department shared images of the man on Facebook saying that while there was no crime committed, “the situation appears to be suspicious and strange.”
“As we grow apart from our neighbors during the electronic age that we live in, try to take some time to get to know your neighbors and neighborhood. Sometimes, nosey neighbors are great neighbors.
If you see something say something. Please let us know when you have something happen that you are suspicious of or unsure about.”