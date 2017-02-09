× Health officials: Number of Oklahomans killed by the flu this season double in one week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials across Oklahoma say last week was devastating for those battling the flu.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the number of deaths from the flu this season more than doubled in a week.

On Feb. 2, officials announced that 11 Oklahomans had died from the flu since the beginning of September.

One week later, the total number of deaths now stand at 23.

Two of the patients affected lived in Oklahoma and Canadian counties.

So far, Tulsa County has seen the most flu activity. Health officials say 189 people have been hospitalized for the flu, and eight have died from it.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 827 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.