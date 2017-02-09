× Loaded firearm discovered at Will Rogers World Airport security checkpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police interviewed a passenger at Will Rogers World Airport, after a loaded firearm was discovered at a security checkpoint.

The Kimber Ultra CDP2, a .45 caliber, was discovered during x-ray screening at the west passenger screening checkpoint Wednesday.

Per standard procedure, the Transportation Security Administration alerted Oklahoma City police.

Police took possession of the weapon and interviewed the passenger.

The passenger was later allowed to continue on.

Now, TSA is using the incident to remind the public about the rules of traveling with firearms.

“We’re highlighting this catch to remind passengers that they cannot bring firearms to airport security checkpoints,” said Oklahoma TSA Federal Security Director Steve Crawford. “You can travel with firearms but only in checked bags. The firearm must be declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container before being placed in a checked bag.”

Firearm parts, ammunition and realistic replicas are also not allowed through security checkpoints but can be transported in checked bags.

In 2016, TSA found 3,391 firearms at checkpoints nationwide, which was a 28 percent increase over 2015.

In 2016, TSA found 24 firearms at checkpoints in Oklahoma City, compared to 23 in 2015.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to a checkpoint.

The average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded is $1,500.

Any determination about a criminal charge is up to law enforcement.

For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.