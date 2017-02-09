Man runs into stranger’s house after allegedly shooting at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Maria Montez said she knew something was up when she heard gunshots outside her home but, by the time she went to check things out, it was too late.

“I was coming back from the kitchen. This guy entered in my house,” Montez said.

Terrified, she begged him to leave, but Alejandro Diaz refused, explaining to her the police were after him.

Diaz had just shot at an officer.

That's when she knew she had to do something to protect her family.

“So my thoughts were he has a gun on him and my son was right here, so I just grabbed my son really fast and I called my mom,” Montez said.

Diaz heard Montez on the phone and quickly locked the door, begging her and her mother not to call the police.

Thinking quickly, she grabbed her phone and silently sent a message to her friend to contact police.

Officers arrived a short time later and took Diaz into custody.

Diaz remains in Oklahoma County Jail without bond on 10 counts, including four counts of burglary in the first degree and two counts of shooting with the intent to kill.