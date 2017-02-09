Marcum’s Nursery – Understanding Outdoor Living Spaces

One thing that really makes me happy is when customers come in to the nursery and talk about how beautiful their landscaping is or how big a tree is that was planted maybe 20 years ago. They might use a tree to swing out of or just to lounge underneath, but, it’s really satisfying whenever they’ve had full use of their landscape.

Now days, a lot of people are moving outdoors. They’re wanting to expand their amount of living space, so outdoor kitchens, all these kinds of things are going on. The main thing about that is that you understand the amount of space that you’re dealing with. Make sure that you don’t over do it. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Pick off pieces at a time and make sure that you’ve got a good design. That’s the first element in getting a good design together for your outdoor living space.

I’m Monty Marcum with Marcum’s Nursery. Our company is proud to be the gardening expert for KFOR.

