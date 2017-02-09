OKC police looking for woman wanted for accessory to a felony

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for your help finding a woman who is wanted for accessory to a felony.

Around 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were called to a convenience store in the 7900 block of W. Hefner Rd. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim, 20-year-old Mathew Webster, was shot and driven to the convenience store.

Police believe Webster was shot during an altercation.

Officers later located and arrested the man allegedly responsible for the deadly shooting, 18-year-old Hareth Hameed.

Hameed was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Now, police are searching for a woman believed to be an accessory to Webster’s death.

Victoria Smith, 19, is currently wanted for questioning.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued out of Oklahoma County.

If you know of here whereabouts, please call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405)297-1200.