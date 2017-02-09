One more day of winter before big warming trend moves in

One more day of winter before a big warming trend moves in!

Highs today will be seasonal in the 50s under sunny skies.

Winds will turn breezy out of the southeast by this afternoon.

A strong south wind develops tomorrow, boosting temperatures to the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Powerful southwesterly winds on Saturday will create a critical fire danger.

Temperatures will once again soar to record-territory, well into the 80s!

Another cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night resulting in isolated showers and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers are possible Monday, especially Monday night!

Hopefully this will verify but stay tuned for updates!