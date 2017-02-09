Protests erupt after Phoenix mother taken into custody, will be deported after 22 years

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Protests have sparked after an Arizona mother was ordered to be sent back to Mexico following an immigration check.

According to 12 News, 36-year-old Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos came to the United States illegally when she was just 14-years-old.

For the past 22 years, she has lived and worked in Arizona.

In 2008, the Los Angeles Times reports that Garcia was arrested when then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio hosted a workplace raid at Golfland Sunsplash amusement park. Since she was an illegal immigrant, Garcia had obtained false papers in order to get a job.

She was ultimately convicted of felony identity theft and was ordered to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents every year.

In a statement to 12 News, ICE said Garcia was being held based on a deportation order that was issued in May of 2013. At the time, she was not considered a priority for the agency.

“Ms. Garcia De Rayos is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on a removal order issued by the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review which became final in May 2013. Relevant databases indicate Ms. Garcia De Rayos has a prior felony conviction dating from March 2009 for criminal impersonation,” the statement read.

However, President Trump’s executive order last month expanded those priorities to include undocumented immigrants who have committed “any criminal offense.”

During her check in with ICE agents this week, she was taken into custody.

Her deportation order sparked protests around Phoenix, featuring protesters trying to stop the van from crossing the border.