Store manager files lawsuit after being forced to sell gun to man she found threatening

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A former California store manager is suing a sporting goods store after she says she was forced to sell a gun to a man she felt was threatening.

Delilah Rios was working as a store manager at a Big 5 Sporting Goods in Downey, California when a middle-aged man came into the store to purchase a gun in January of 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Rios says the customer passed a safety test, but stormed into the 'restricted area' of the store while she was processing his payment, grabbed his credit card and left.

Two days later, he reportedly came back and said he wanted 'any crappy old gun.' While filling out a federally required form, he allegedly relied on a friend for help. When Rios told him he had to fill out the form by himself, the customer became agitated.

The Los Angeles Times reports that after the 10-day waiting period, he came to the store demanding the gun. Rios says she was working for an employee on break and was overwhelmed with customers. She says she told the man that she didn't have enough time to release the firearm.

"I paid for it, and you need to give me my [expletive] gun," he reportedly said. He eventually left the store after she threatened to call police.

Later that night, Rios says she found live ammunition on the floor in an aisle where the man had been standing. However, she says it was not a type of ammunition that was sold by the store.

She reported the incident to corporate management, but her concerns were reportedly brushed off, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, the man returned and began yelling at her.

"You again. I... hate people like you. People like you should not exist," the lawsuit states. "I hope you get fired."

She says she felt threatened and refused to give the man the gun, but offered a refund. Another manager eventually gave the man the gun and a $25 gift certificate.

She resigned from the company a short time later.

“She feared for her safety and felt that money meant more to Big 5 Corporation than public safety or employee safety,” according to the lawsuit. “She felt she could not work at a company where she would be forced to release firearms to people who should not have guns.”