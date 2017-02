OKLAHOMA CITY – Surveillance video captured a man allegedly stealing a TV from a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Police say on Feb. 5, a black male suspect broke into a home in the 3900 block of N.W. 122nd.

The man reportedly pried open the door and stole a flat screen television.

Surveillance cameras from inside the home captured video of the burglary.

If you have any information about this crime that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.