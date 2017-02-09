× “They’re all very happy,” Clooneys reportedly expecting twins

Actor George Clooney is going to be a dad – to twins, according to multiple reports.

His wife, Amal Clooney, is expecting a boy and a girl.

Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly” and “they’re all very happy,” said a source close to the couple.

The Clooneys haven’t publicly announced the pregnancy at this time.

They got married back in 2014.

The news comes just a bit after two other celebrities shared that twins would also be joining their families soon.

Beyonce made her announcement on Instagram last Wednesday – making her post the most liked to date, and Madonna made hers this Wednesday.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST