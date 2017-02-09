“They’re all very happy,” Clooneys reportedly expecting twins
Actor George Clooney is going to be a dad – to twins, according to multiple reports.
His wife, Amal Clooney, is expecting a boy and a girl.
Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly” and “they’re all very happy,” said a source close to the couple.
The Clooneys haven’t publicly announced the pregnancy at this time.
They got married back in 2014.
The news comes just a bit after two other celebrities shared that twins would also be joining their families soon.
Beyonce made her announcement on Instagram last Wednesday – making her post the most liked to date, and Madonna made hers this Wednesday.
I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️