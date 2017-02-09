“They’re all very happy,” Clooneys reportedly expecting twins

Posted 4:36 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, February 9, 2017
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 11: George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 'Hail, Caesar!' premiere during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 11, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Actor George Clooney is going to be a dad – to twins, according to multiple reports.

His wife, Amal Clooney, is expecting a boy and a girl.

Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly” and “they’re all very happy,” said a source close to the couple.

The Clooneys haven’t publicly announced the pregnancy at this time.

They got married back in 2014.

The news comes just a bit after two other celebrities shared that twins would also be joining their families soon.

Beyonce made her announcement on Instagram last Wednesday – making her post the most liked to date, and Madonna made hers this Wednesday.