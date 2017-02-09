“This fool dragged me in the shed!” Chained woman rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAEFORD, North Carolina - Tara Baker says she thought she was going to die after her boyfriend allegedly dragged her into a shed, hogtied her arms to her legs, and attempted to chain her to the ceiling.

"He had a rope like you tie a hog. He had me tied here to my legs and put the damn chain around me, and was going to have me in the barn," Baker said. "He was trying to hang me up like you do a damn hog."

Hoke County deputies arrived after the suspect's own mother called 911 when the couple began arguing at her home.

"His mama told him to let me go. After his mother closed the door, this fool dragged me in the shed," Baker told WRAL.

Gary McNair, 52, is charged with Baker's kidnapping.

Baker says she was inside the barn for about 45 minutes, but was afraid she might never leave the shed alive.

"When the officer got there, he heard me hollering and screaming, and that’s the only way I got saved. I could have lost my life in that damn shed because there was gas in there also,” Baker said.

Baker was not afraid to face her boyfriend in court, though McNair shook his head at Baker while she spoke to the judge.

"He had been out drinking. Been out drinking and wanted to abuse me, and I told him I didn’t want it no more," Baker said.

McNair is also facing another domestic violence charge from a separate incident with another woman.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond and could spend more than five years behind bars if convicted.