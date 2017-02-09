× Thunder Knock Off Reigning NBA Champs, Cavs “Big Three”

There was doubt right up until tipoff whether Cleveland’s so-called “Big Three” of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love would play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena.

They played after coach Tyronn Lue was elusive when asked if they would play on the second night of a back-to-back on the road, but the Thunder played one of their best games of the season to beat the Cavaliers 118-109.

Russell Westbrook led the way with a triple-double, racking up 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and making four straight baskets for OKC in the fourth quarter to spark a 12-2 run that sealed the game.

The Thunder led by eight after the first quarter, then trailed by two heading to halftime, 57-55.

OKC overcame their third quarter demons, outscoring the Cavs by six in the period and then never let Cleveland take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder were balanced, with Victor Oladipo scoring 23 points, and Steven Adams recording a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Cameron Payne added 15 points off the bench and made three 3-pointers.

OKC had a big edge on the boards, outrebounding Cleveland 51-35.

Irving led the Cavs with 28 points, while James was held to 18.

The Thunder improve to 31-23 on the season, and next up will host former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at 7:30 pm at Chesapeake Arena.