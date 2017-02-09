Two proposed senate bills would alter criminal justice reform laws passed this past election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two proposed senate bills would alter two criminal justice reform laws which passed this past election.

State Question 780 will change certain non-violent drug and theft related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

State Question 781 was designed to make funds available that could be claimed by private rehabilitative organizations to provide drug and mental health treatment.

Both aim to lower the incarceration rate in our state.

Two senate bills would alter State Questions 780 and 781, giving offenders three chances before facing a felony.