Video shows two Oklahoma City men busting glass door after allegedly stealing from liquor store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify two men who busted through a glass door after allegedly stealing from a local liquor store.

On Jan. 14, two men allegedly tried to steal a bottle of liquor from a liquor store near N.W. 17th and Lottie.

When the clerk noticed the theft in process, she locked the door and removed the bottle of liquor from one of the suspect’s coats.

While she was calling police, one of the suspect’s stashed another bottle in his coat, police say.

The two suspects tried to open the locked door and ended up breaking the glass out of the door.

They crawled through the hole and escaped.

Surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

Police are asking you to call them if you have information on the suspects’ identities.