Woman charged in child pornography case involving former Oklahoma firefighter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A woman has been charged in connection to a child pornography case involving a former Oklahoma firefighter.

Police believe Zackery Perry, 30, conspired with Melissa Marie Skelton, 36, to sexually abuse a 6-year-old girl, the Tulsa World reports.

“Messages were discovered where in May 2016, Skelton had permitted (a child who was known to her) to stay the night with Perry at his residence,” an affidavit states.

Investigators reportedly recovered nude images of the child on Perry’s phone.

According to the Tulsa World, investigators allege that Skelton produced pornographic images of her and the child for money.

Last month, Perry was arrested after a different woman claimed that he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children.

The woman also told authorities that Perry asked her to send him nude photos of her 8-year-old child.

Perry’s cellphone allegedly contained “1,378 images and videos relating or depicting child pornography,” a probable cause affidavit states.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, investigators also found there were photos and videos that show “Perry had been involved in or facilitated the recordings of sexual acts between an adult female and a dog.”

He is now facing several charges, including conspiracy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, aggravated possession of child pornography, publishing, distributing or participating in obscene material, child sexual exploitation, and crimes against nature.

According to KJRH, Perry was a member of the Muskogee Fire Department.

He resigned from his position with the department after his arrest.

KJRH reports that Perry was a member of the fire department’s clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to children about fire safety.

Skelton was arrested and was charged with conspiracy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.