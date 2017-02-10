Abundant Love Project comes to OKC, learn how to make “love stones”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - People need love, compassion and positive words on ALL the days, not just Valentines Day.

The Abundant Love Project is a global community of compassion that was founded through Deborah DeLisi's loss.

This Valentine’s Day, come and learn a new and fun way to share a random act of kindness with someone.

Come and learn to make "love stones."

No art experience needed or required.

You draw a heart on the front of the stone and write the words "You are Loved" on the back.

And then we hide them (along with a note) in public places for someone to find.

Founder, Deborah DeLisi, will be there to read some of the powerful stories that have been posted on the page.

This event is for adults and young adults (age 13 and up).

Here is a link to the event at the Radiant Living Center:

DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2017

TIME: 1pm - 3pm

WHERE: Radiant Living Center, 6051 North Brookline Avenue, suite 126-7 Oklahoma City

COST: Materials will be provided during the class, and a $15 suggested donation is appreciated.

Please register by contacting Joious Melodi at joiousmelodi@gmail.com

For more information and examples from The Abundant Love Project, please visit and like our page: https://www.facebook.com/abundantloveproject

For more info on the Radiant Living Center: http://radiantlivingok.com/