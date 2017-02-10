× Deadly accident along I-44 backs up traffic for miles

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may encounter a bit of a slow down on their way home from work on Friday.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident near northbound I-44 and N.W. 36th St.

Officials say a pedestrian was hit while walking along the side of the highway. That person died from their injuries.

At this point, there is no word on the extent of other injuries involved in the wreck.

Authorities blocked three lanes of the interstate as they work to clear the scene.

Traffic in the area is backed up for miles, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.