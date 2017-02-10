Affair of the Heart, “Cat in the Hat” happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA – Looking for something to do this weekend?

Discover Oklahoma host Dino Lalli has ideas the whole family can participate in.

You can grab the kiddos and go see the performance of the “Cat in the Hat” at Oklahoma Children’s Theater.

Tickets are $8 for children and students, and adults who attend with them get in free.

The show starts this weekend and runs through March 10, 2017 with afternoon matinees on the OCU Campus.

And shop til’ you drop!

It’s time again for “An Affair of the Heart” at the State Fair Park.

Admission is $8 for all three days, and the show is in three buildings on the fairgrounds.

You will find gourmet foods, make-up, accessories, and arts and crafts at the event.

And if you’re looking for something else, you can check out the Bart and Nadia Sports Experience at the Cox Convention Center.

It is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Families can try the indoor kayak and rowing challenge, or even slacklining.

