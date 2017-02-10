× Burn ban issued for Logan County as dry weather conditions persist

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – As dry weather persists across the state, officials in Logan County are warning residents to postpone any plans for outdoor burning.

Effective immediately, Logan County will be placed under a burn ban.

Starting Feb. 10, “it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild lands, or to build a camp fire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands fire,” officials said.

Exceptions to the fire prohibition and the appropriate precautionary measures to be taken are as follows:

LPG, natural gas and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted, provided that the activity is conducted over a non-combustible surface at least five feet away from any flammable vegetation.

Welding, cutting, grinding and/or torch-down type roofing is permitted under the following conditions: 1.) Must be conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet or when welding blankets are used to cover flammable vegetation. 2.) Wind speeds must be less than 20 mph 3.) A fire watch, other than the welder, must be posted at the welding/cutting/grinding/torch-down roofing site with a pressurized water extinguisher or other fire extinguishing device.

Any device used for home heating purposes is allowed, provided that the homeowner has taken precautionary measures to lessen the fire risk.

Officials say burning of crop lands for agricultural purposes is permitted, but the following conditions must be met:

A burn permit is obtained from the local fire department having jurisdiction for the area where burning is to take place.

Wind speeds are less than 20 mph

A fire watch is posted at the burn site with pressurized water extinguisher or other fire extinguishing device.

Burning brush piles and other underbrush or debris does not constitute an agricultural purpose and is considered to be a violation of this resolution.

Anyone who violates the ban may be subject to a fine of not more than $500, imprisonment for no more than one year, or both.

County officials say this ban will be effective from Feb. 10th to Feb. 15th.

However, if extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed.