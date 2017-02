Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Emergency crews were called to a reported officer-involved shooting in Bethany on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police called for paramedics following a reported shooting near N.W. 36th St. and Council Rd.

Initial reports indicated that all officers were OK, but an alleged suspect was shot.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a developing story.

Refresh this page for updated information.