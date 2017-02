OKLAHOMA CITY – If you or a loved one has suffered from a stroke, you know how devastating it can be.

Experts say more Americans are expected to experience a stroke in their lifetime.

Fortunately, more people are surviving strokes but the cost of rehabilitation is rising.

Health experts say the costs to treat strokes are expected to double by 2030, reaching more than $183 billion.

Remember the symptoms of a stroke: facial drooping, arm weakness, speech impairment and time is of the essence.