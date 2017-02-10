× FEMA approves disaster declaration for Oklahoma after ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – A disaster declaration was approved for an ice storm that hit Oklahoma last month.

Earlier this month, Gov. Fallin announced that the state of Oklahoma is requesting a major disaster declaration for 10 counties that were impacted by the ice storm on Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.

Officials say the ice storm caused widespread power outages in northwest Oklahoma and ice accumulations of up to 1 inch in Beaver County.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

The declaration covers Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties.

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the request for public assistance.

The designation delivers federal funding to assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with responding to the storm.