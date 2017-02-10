Five people charged in smuggling scheme at Oklahoma County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County Jail officials uncovered a contraband smuggling plot that led to five people charged with multiple crimes.

One of the suspects, Reginald Moore, is accused of helping a dangerous fugitive during his time on the run.

Michael Vance was shot and killed in a shootout with troopers following a manhunt last October, and Moore was charged for helping him hide.

Now, Moore is accused of another crime while behind bars.

During a recent search of inmate Dan Garcia’s cell authorities found a “kite.”

Inmates have developed their own meaning of the word and refer to it as correspondence.

Court documents state the “kite,” or letter, mentioned bricks removed from the jail walls.

From there, the jail staff found a “Cadillac” which is how inmates refer to a “method of passing kites, contraband or food.”

“We searched one inmate’s cell, found a cell phone,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Opgrande said. “Searched the inmate’s cell next to them and found a cell phone. During that search is when we found a hole in the wall.”

They then uncovered a smuggling network. Inmates carved through jail walls and used makeshift rope to carry things inside from the front parking lot of the jail.

“They would take sheets, tie them together and they would throw stuff out of a hole out of the side of the building, and they'd have somebody come down below and pull stuff up,” Opgrande.

Investigators say Garcia was not working alone.

They say Reginald Moore and Theresa Placker were also in on it. Placker is Moore's girlfriend.

Reginald Moore and Theresa Placker now face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and using a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a felony in connection to this case.

Daniel Garcia was also charged with injuring or burning public building, using a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

"They'll show up. Somebody will throw something out the hole in the wall, and they'll tie it and they'll bring it back up,” Opgrande said. “We're talking cell phones, some money, tobacco, possibly marijuana."

It is a battle jail officials say they are constantly fighting.

"It's amazing what they can come up with when they're in cells by themselves for long periods of time when they have nothing to do but thin about this,” Opgrande said.

A total of five people are facing charges, and authorities believe there are others involved.

Justin Turner's charges are still to come.

Maria Lerma currently has a warrant out for her arrest. She is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of using a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a felony.